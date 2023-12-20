A sapling derived from the historic Kett’s oak has been planted at a housing development.

Allison Homes East planted it at The Orchards in Corby Glen as part of its commitment to the environment.

Also known as the oak of reformation, the original Kett’s oak is located in Norfolk and is one of the country’s most famous and protected trees. Its name comes from Kett’s Rebellion, a revolt led by Robert and William Kett in 1549, who used the oak as a meeting place.

Charlotte Barber, Mick Franklin and Wayne Green plant a Kett's oak in Corby Glen

Allison Homes East received the sapling from Corby Glen resident Mick Franklin, whose brother-in-law grew it from an acorn. Mick said: “The planting of this Kett’s oak will form a welcoming link to the new village from the old.”

Kelly Toms from Allison Homes added: “We are delighted to have planted a Kett’s oak sapling at The Orchards. As soon as Mick approached us with the opportunity, we knew it was something we had to get involved with and we’re honoured that such a historic tree will now be a part of our site.

“We are committed to encouraging nature to thrive at our developments and are looking forward to watching the sapling grow.”