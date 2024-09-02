A bid to protect a historic route from severe damage by recreational vehicles has been approved.

Lincolnshire County Council’s planning and regulation committee approved new traffic restrictions for Sewstern Lane and The Drift, key segments of the Viking Way near Grantham.

The traffic regulation order (TRO) will restrict access to four areas: Thackson’s Well Farm to the A52, Mill Farm to Woolsthorpe Lane, Saltby Airfield to Sproxton Road, and Sproxton Road to Buckminster Lane, where ruts up to one metre deep have damaged the surface.

An example of some of the deep ruts along the route. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

The restrictions will benefit the environment and maintain public access to the Viking Way.

They are expected to prevent further damage, improve access for non-motorised users, and aid in restoring this key section of the Viking Way.

Some objectors argued that farm machinery, not recreational users, caused the damage, but councillors during today’s meeting (Monday, September 2) viewed a 2018 YouTube video of off-road driving causing the damage.

Ward councillor Mark Whittington (Con) recounted stepping into a ‘bottomless’ puddle up to his knees during a visit, causing him to fall.

“The state of that section of the Viking Way is truly horrendous,” he said.

“It cannot be used by walkers, cyclists, or people on horseback, as it’s intended to be.

An example of some of the deep ruts along the route. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

“We saw some photographs this morning, but I’ve seen sections that are considerably worse than that. It is impassable and unusable.

“If you were doing the Viking Way, all the way from the Humber to Rutland or vice versa, you would find it really difficult to navigate these sections.”

He noted exemptions for landowners.

A map of the restrictions near Skillington. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

The decision follows a consultation with 61 supporting and 53 opposing responses.

The proposal received strong support from parish councils, elected members, and walking groups.

Supporters emphasised that the measures would prevent unsustainable damage, improve conditions for walkers and cyclists, and protect local flora and fauna.

A map of the restrictions near Allington. Image: Lincolnshire County Council

Concerns included noise, anti-social behaviour, and a need for a management strategy.

Despite the objections, the council proceeded with the TRO.

Councillors noted that local residents overwhelmingly supported the restrictions.

Coun Ian Carrington (Con) said: “Having read the comments of various people who objected, saying that there is no proof that motor vehicles are causing this damage, well, users have provided us with exactly that proof of motor vehicles doing just that.”

“I’m sure the people who take their recreational RVs down there have a great deal of fun, but what they’re basically creating is a situation where it’s impossible for other people to use it.

“There is a balance that we have to find here, and I side with those who would be the majority of people using it – local people, people using the national footpath, people on foot, people on horseback.”

Previous measures, including a 2014 TRO, successfully protected sensitive areas and improved conditions in some areas, but councillors acknowledged that other areas had deteriorated.

The council will refurbish the routes and develop a sustainable management plan.