Fans of one of the country’s historic locomotives can catch a glimpse of the famed engine as it passes through our area this afternoon.

The No. 60163 Tornado is a 21st century steam locomotive and the first — and fastest — main line engine built in the UK since 1960.

The Tornado is currently on its way down to East Grinstead Sidings, and joined the Carlton On Trent loop at 1.30pm this afternoon to allow passing trains to come through at 1.30pm, where it stood proudly for 20 minutes before heading to Newark Northgate, scheduled to pass through just after 2pm.

Steam Locomotive No 60163 Tornado "The Aberdonian", travelling from Aberdeen to Edinburgh. Photo: istock

The engine is currently running 15 minutes late, so will then pass through Claypole at 2.19pm, before heading to Barkston South for 2.25pm, and then Grantham at 2.29pm.

From there, the Tornado will be passing through several other junctions on its way to Peterborough, including Highdyke Jn at 2.34pm, Tallington Jn at 2.53pm, Werrington Jn at 2.59pm, and finally will stop in Peterborough at 3.03pm.

The Tornado’s visit comes just two weeks after the Sir Nigel Gresley passed through Newark Northgate station on its way to Alton for the Watercress Line Autumn Steam Gala.