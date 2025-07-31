A popular countryside holiday camp returns to the Vale of Belvoir, offering children a full day of fun and sport.

The Belvoir Education and Sports Trust is running activity sessions for children aged 6 to 12 at Belvoir Cricket Ground, Knipton, on August 4 to 7 and August 11 to 14.

From archery and basketball to orienteering, tri-golf, unihoc (indoor hockey) and dodgeball, the eight-day scheme includes a wide variety of outdoor games – and even a visit from Scooby the bird of prey.

Sports days include archery, rounders and a visit from bird of prey. Photo: Supplied

Each day runs from 9am to 3pm (drop-off from 8.45am), costing £30 per day or £100 for four days.

Participants must bring lunch, a water bottle, sun cream and a rain jacket.

To register, email neil@support-best.org.

Places are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.