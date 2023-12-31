Thirty new mobile homes could be added to a holiday park.

Plans for the accommodation at Wagtail Country Park in Marston, north of Grantham, have been submitted to South Kesteven District Council.

The park, off Cliff Lane, already has permission for 46 holiday homes.

The external design of the proposed homes. Drawing: Omar Park and Leisure Homes

A statement accompanying the application says increasing the number of holiday homes at the 5.9 hectare site to 76 would boost the local economy through tourism.

It adds: “Wagtail Country Park is a well-established holiday and recreation park currently providing both mobile lodge accommodation and touring caravan pitches. There are fishing lakes, an amenity block and a reception building within the site.”

A drawing of the internal layout suggests each property would have three bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom and a dressing room.

The proposed site layout, with the new properties shown in yellow. Drawing: Plan-It Design

An overview of the site. Photo: Google Maps

The homes would also have a lounge, a separate kitchen and dining room, a utility room, and a shower room.

An additional 60 car parking spaces would be created on the site to serve the proposed new homes.

The internal layout of one of the proposed holiday homes. Drawing: Omar Park and Leisure Homes

The application, which is numbered S23/2198, is to be determined by the council’s planning committee once any public comments on the plans have been submitted.