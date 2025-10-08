A homeless man went on a shoplifting spree to fund his drug habit following the end of a relationship and death of his dog.

Paul Mason stole alcohol, meat and chocolate valued at more than £200 during six offences carried out over an eight-day period in Grantham earlier this year.

Five offences took place in Grantham Sainsbury's. Image: Google

The 45-year-old appeared to have got away with his first five crimes, but after being caught attempting to steal whiskey and rum from the town’s Sainsbury’s store on September his previous thefts were spotted by reviewing CCTV footage.

In court on Wednesday (October 1) Mason pleaded guilty to six charges of theft, which were:

Boston Magistrates' Court

* Stealing one milkshake and steaks worth £70 from Marks and Spencer on August 25.

* Stealing 48 Cadbury’s Boost bars and one packet of Walker’s crisps worth £46.70 from Sainsbury’s on August 29.

* Stealing two bottles of vodka worth £49 from Sainsbury’s on August 29.

* Stealing 20 Double Decker chocolate bars worth £20 from Sainsbury’s on August 30.

* Stealing one one bottle of Woodsman Blonde whiskey worth £29.75 from Sainsbury’s on August 31.

* Stealing one bottle of Glen Moray whiskey and one bottle of Captain Morgan’s spiced rum, plus two chocolate bars worth £53.40 from Sainsbury’s on September 2.

Prosecutor Nick Kirkland said the only items recovered came from the September 2 offence.

In defence, Mike Alexander said Mason - who has 56 previous theft convictions - had managed to turn his life around after becoming involved in a relationship in 2019, but returned to heroin and cocaine after some problems in his personal life.

“At the beginning of the year his relationship broke down and he became homeless,” he told Boston Magistrates’ Court.

“For these offences, not only did his relationship break up, his dog died. It was his emotional crutch.

“He said he had nothing left and may as well end up in prison. He felt rock bottom and began using drugs.”

Mr Alexander told the court that Mason - who suffers from bi-polar disorder - was now hoping to put his problems behind him after finding accommodation and being offered a puppy.

“You are someone who has bad record,” District Judge Daniel Church told Mason.

“You had 56 shop thefts spanning a considerable time, and now you have six offences of theft in eight days.

“You have a history of using Class A drugs as an adult and as a result you steal items to sell to use that money to buy drugs. You have 56 thefts on your record that span a considerable amount of time, and now six thefts in eight days.

“Things appear to now be on the up for you, but if you do commit further crimes prison could be an option.”

Mason, of Willowmere Park, Dogdyke, was given an 18-month community order, including 30 rehabilitation days, plus a drug rehabilitation requirement.

He must also pay £144.45 in compensation to Sainsbury’s and £70 to M&S.