A council has been criticised for failing to provide adequate support to a man who became homeless earlier this year.

The Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman has found that South Kesteven District Council did not properly consider whether the man, named Mr B in the report, had a priority need for housing, leaving him to sleep in his car for about two and a half months.

The man, who has both physical and mental health conditions, applied to the council for housing assistance at the start of 2024.

The LGSCO did not reveal where in the district the man had been living at the time.

Despite disclosing that he was sleeping in his car, the council initially assessed that he did not meet the threshold for interim accommodation.

In response, Mr B complained to the council about its decision and asked for a review.

Although he later withdrew his complaint in March 2024, the Ombudsman concluded the council had not properly informed him of his review rights.

A Personal Housing Plan was issued in mid-January 2024, and the council provided guidance on privately rented properties and potential benefit entitlements.

His housing register priority was initially increased to Band 2, then reduced to Band 3 in July 2024 after the relief duty ended and he was assessed as not having a priority need.

The council restored his Band 2 priority in March 2025 following the provision of further medical evidence.

However, the Ombudsman found that officers failed to apply the correct test for interim accommodation, which has a low threshold.

The council should have considered that the applicant may have had a priority need rather than waiting to establish that he did.

In February 2024, he attended hospital for three hours; although records did not show ongoing treatment, he said his homelessness, and sleeping in cold weather, contributed to his health difficulties.

The council did not fully consider this in its assessment.

The Ombudsman concluded that the council was at fault because it failed to apply the correct test for interim accommodation, consider Mr B’s barriers and support needs, inform him of his review and appeal rights, clarify its decision on the main housing duty, and issue a formal notice that the relief duty had ended.

It said the council’s failures caused Mr B injustice and left him homeless for around two and a half months.

As a remedy, the LGSCO has recommended that the council apologise and pay a total of £1,175 to compensate for the lack of accommodation and the distress caused.

Julie Odams, chief executive at the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman, said: “South Kesteven District Council has left a man with health needs to sleep in his car during some of the coldest months of the year, when it should have helped him.

“The threshold for providing interim accommodation is low. The council needed to decide whether he could be vulnerable when homeless. It did not need to prove this.

“I am satisfied the man missed out on suitable accommodation for around two and a half months because of this poor decision-making by the council.”

South Kesteven District Council has refuted the findings, stating it acted lawfully and proportionately under the Housing Act 1996.

“The council is committed to supporting people facing homelessness and investigates all applications thoroughly,” said a statement.

The council said it conducted a full assessment of vulnerability and attempted to support him in finding private rented accommodation.

“There was no evidence to suggest significant physical or mental health issues that would give reason to believe he was particularly vulnerable,” the statement added.

“Their physical health issue was being successfully managed through their diet and their mental health issues were being successfully managed via medication. Therefore, the threshold for interim accommodation was not met.”

The council said that, despite claims he was sleeping in a car, its outreach team could not locate him at the reported address, raising doubts about the accuracy of the reports.

The council provided temporary shelter during a severe weather spell.

“There is no evidence from the hospital that this visit was linked to the homelessness case, and he was fit and able to return to work soon afterwards,” the statement said.

“The hospital information was carefully considered by SKDC but did not demonstrate a level of vulnerability sufficient to change the council’s duty.

“While the Ombudsman considers the threshold for accommodation low, the law still requires councils to have reason to believe someone is in priority need in order to trigger the interim accommodation duty. That test was not met in this case.”

The Ombudsman has recommended further measures to prevent similar issues, including reminding homelessness staff of the correct threshold for interim accommodation, reviewing standard letters to ensure compliance with the Housing Act 1996, and ensuring officers follow proper decision-making procedures.

Ms Odams added: “I am disappointed the council is refusing to accept what has gone wrong in this case, and continues to maintain its interpretation of the law is the correct one.

“I would urge local councillors to take a hard look at the council’s decision-making process when discussing the report formally, and accept the remedies I have recommended to put things right.”

The report is recommended to be considered at the council’s next full meeting or cabinet session, with evidence of action required within three months.