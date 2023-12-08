A Grantham retirement home has raised over £1,000 for charity.

Residents from Martins Court, in St Catherine’s Road, presented a cheque of £1,820.85 to Madeline Hoad, community engagement manager for LIVES, and Linda Kingston, at a coffee morning yesterday (Thursday, December 7).

A spokesperson for Martin Court said: “The homeowners have raised £1,820.85 throughout the year with various events held on the development, being it cards that are made in the lounge on a Monday afternoon, to small knits of chicks for Easter and Santa hats for Christmas containing Ferrero Rocher, to a monthly lottery lucky number draw.”

Madeline thanked the homeowners for all their support over the past year and said that the monies would go a long way to help the local community.