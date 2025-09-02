A long-running road saga could finally be coming to a close, with residents promised resurfacing work on a road ‘past its sell-by date’.

A public meeting held in Whatton attracted 65 members of the public who wanted to ask questions, raise concerns, and get answers about the long-awaited resurfacing of Old Grantham Road.

Old Grantham Road links the village centre to neighbouring Aslockton and the A52, and has been slated for resurfacing since 2023. There had been previous confusion over the cancellation or delays to the works, which had caused concern for residents.

Old Grantham Road, Whatton, at its junction with Dark Lane. Photo: Google Street View

The meeting, at the Jubilee Hall, was attended by Nottinghamshire county councillor Stephen Pearson and a representative of highways contractor Via East Midlands.

Resident Glady Andrews called the meeting and afterwards said: “The meeting went very well. 65 people turned up, which was even more than I expected.

“Ian Patchett, the asset manager for Via East Midlands, gave an update, and then it went out to questions from the floor.”

She explained that at the meeting on Wednesday, August 27 — where a ‘set timeframe’ for the works was requested — residents were told works would begin on the week commencing October 6.

It had previously been scheduled for August, with signs put out along the road in March stating this, but the month passed without any roadworks being carried out.

Residents had been told there was an issue with a bridge along the route which had contributed to delays, although at the meeting it was suggested this was not as serious as first thought.

“Ian Patchett said they’d been trying to get it in a scheme since 2019 — so quite why it has taken so long I’m not sure,” Gladys added.

“The road has essentially gone past its sell-by date.

“There is some thought about why, while the bridge was being investigated, they couldn’t work on the rest of the road — it’s a long stretch — and one or two people raised that if the road was on one to two month inspections, the issue with the bridge should’ve been picked up before the signs went up in March.”

The works have been allocated for two weeks in October, but may be done within one and provision will be put in place to ensure school buses can run as it is back in term-time.

She said: “Hopefully in five weeks time we will see works started, and done.

“I think both Ian and the councillor were a bit surprised by how many people turned up — but I said it reflects the strength of feeling in the village.”

The road is listed in the county council’s Highway Capital Maintenance Programme 2025-26, for resurfacing between the Dark Lane junction to the A52, including crossroads with Main Street and Conery Lane — with an expected delivery date listed as August 30, 2025.

A Nottinghamshire County Council spokesperson said: “Due to its condition, Old Grantham Road was included in this year's programme of resurfacing works and work was initially planned to commence place in August.



“During the design phase of the project, a significant crack was identified in the road near to the River Smite bridge which warranted further investigations and testing.



“Rather than have repeated visits to the site, it has been decided that the structural investigation and repairs should take place first, with the full road resurfacing following on.



“These works are currently due to commence in early October and are estimated to last for up to three weeks.

“During this period, school and service buses may need to enter and leave Whatton via the A52 junction at the southern end of the village.

“Details on timings and access will be provided closer to the commencement of the works."