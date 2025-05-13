A new state-of-the-art reformer pilates studio is due to open in a town centre.

Flow Reformer Studio will be opening its doors on Monday, June 2, at 3 Carbourn House, Bingham.

The studio is the vision of co-owner Becki Cowling, a qualified instructor with level three and four certifications including personal training, reformer pilates and exercise therapy.

Becki also brings a background in education and coaching, holding a BA degree and PGCE, along with many years of experience in the fitness industry.

“I believe that reformer pilates is one of the most effective, enjoyable and empowering forms of exercise,” said Becki.

“It’s low impact but incredibly effective – great for building strength, improving posture, mobility and mental wellbeing.”

Becki Cowling - Flow Studio owner and client

The studio will offer 11 top-of-the-range reformer pilates machines and a full schedule of classes to suit every fitness level, from beginners to experienced class-goers.

The classes include foundation, intermediate, stretch and relax, energise and awaken, HIIT on the reformer and weekend vibes.

Becki is hoping the new studio will become a welcoming hub for the Bingham community.

Becki Cowling Flow - Reformer Studio Owner

Becki added: “There’s nothing quite like this in Bingham. We’re not just offering classes, we’re building a space where people feel part of something, whether they’re new to fitness or experienced pilates lovers.”