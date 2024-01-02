A new Italian restaurant is coming to Grantham.

Take Italy Bistrot is set to open in Westgate, at the former site of The Snug which closed in July.

The family-run restaurant hopes to become a “culinary hub in Grantham”, said owner Cristian Romeo.

Alongside providing people with authentic Italian dishes, the bistro plans to host themed events, culinary workshops and celebrations that “reflect the richness of Italian culture”, added Cristian.

He said: “Grantham's charm and diverse community made it the perfect canvas for our culinary adventure.

“We want to bring a slice of Italy to this wonderful town and create a welcoming space for everyone to enjoy.

“Unfortunately there is no traditional Italian restaurant in Grantham and we noticed that people really needed one.

“Our commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and delivering exceptional dining experiences is at the forefront of our vision."

Alongside running a restaurant, Take Italy Bistrot will also offer a takeaway service.

An official opening date has not been confirmed yet as renovation works are still taking place.

