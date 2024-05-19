Hospice staff have thanked festival founders for the money they have raised over the years.

Knipfest, which takes place at the Kesteven Rugby Club in Grantham on July 6, has raised an “enormous” £48,600 for St Barnabas Hospice over the past 14 years.

As a thank you, St Barnabas staff have presented festival founder John Copley and his friends Greg, Johnny and Phil with a framed certificate to acknowledge their fundraising efforts.

St Barnabas Hospice staff with founders of Knipfest.

Fiona Malloch-Rear, St Barnabas fundraising officer, said: “Since the first festival, the group have raised an enormous £48,600 just for St Barnabas and we want to say a very special thank you to John and all involved.

“We presented the group with a unique framed certificate to acknowledge their tremendous generosity over the years.”

Fiona was joined by head of fundraising Carolien Swindin and Grantham-based St Barnabas volunteer Roosie East.

Knipfest was set up in memory of John’s wife Julia, who died of breast cancer in 2010, aged 41.

The event raises money for local cancer charities.