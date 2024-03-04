A town has gone ‘above and beyond’ to help a hospice.

Every Easter, St Barnabas Hospice sells Crème eggs with a special egg cover on them to raise money.

These will be on sale at over 20 locations in Grantham throughout March, with each egg costing £3.

Fiona (right) with representatives from Duncan & Toplis in Grantham.

Community fundraiser Fiona Malloch-Rear said: “To be able to have so many selling locations, the charity needed a huge amount of Crème eggs to be donated and the Grantham community went above and beyond with their generosity.

“All the money raised goes back into the community to fund the vital work of the hospice in the area.”

Fiona wanted to thank the Grantham shops involved including: Finkins Cafe, Right at Home, Nan’s Nice Cakes, Totemic, Lions Club, Inner Wheel, Sunrise Rotary Club, Diversity D-Card Group, Star Self Store and Duncan and Toplis.

As well as Grantham, there are over 160 locations across Lincolnshire that are selling the eggs.

Fiona Malloch-Rear (left) with a representative from Star Self Store in Grantham.

There are six novelty eggs that contain a special gold covered Crème egg, where people will get the chance to win a larger boxed Easter egg.

Fiona (right) at Totemic in Grantham.

Fiona (left) at Right at Home in Grantham.

Anyone who finds one can get in touch with St Barnabas by emailing fundraising@stbarnabashospice.co.uk and tell them which location the egg was found in.