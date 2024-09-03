Rotary Club members have donated life saving equipment to a hospital.

Following the Rotary Swimarathon in February, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, the club has donated three nebulisers to Grantham Hospital.

Paul Shaw, who works in the hospital’s clinical engineering department, alongside nurses Krissy Hall and Amy Howe, accepted the equipment on behalf of the hospital.

Krissy said: “Your generous donation will make a difference to those in our community who do not have funds to buy their own.

“We are extremely grateful to the Rotary Swimarathon for their support.”

Rotary Club president Andrew Gregory said he was “delighted” to have supported the Grantham Breathe Easy Group, which was given the money for the nebulisers, and hospital patients.

The Grantham Breathe Easy Group is a group set up 19 years ago to support people with any type of lung disease, as well as their families or caregivers.