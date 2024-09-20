The town’s hospital turns 150 next month.

On Tuesday, October 29, celebrations will be held to mark the 150th anniversary of Grantham Hospital.

Staff of past and present are being invited to the event to share their memories of the hospital over the years.

A patient receiving care at Grantham Hospital.

Patient experience manager Sharon Kidd, who has worked at the hospital for 23 years, said: “This is a really important anniversary for the hospital. So many colleagues will have been involved in providing care over the years and we would love to welcome them back.

“So much has changed since the hospital first opened.

“Who could have imagined the advances in technology, the range of treatments available for patients and how high-tech our operating theatres would become.

Staff undergoing training at the hospital.

“It will be brilliant to have a moment to not only reflect on all of the progress, but also all of the compassion and care that has been provided over the 150 years to the people of Grantham and Lincolnshire.”

Organisers are asking for anyone who may have old photographs, artefacts or uniforms from the hospital to get in touch.

They are particularly interested in items from the 1900s to 1960s.

Grantham and District Hospital celebrates 150 years in October.

Some photography has already been collated including lots of staff, old buildings, royal visits, advances in technology and more.

Sharon added: “As we look forward to this exciting event, we would like to express our gratitude to all those who have contributed to the hospital's success over the years.

A royal visit to Grantham Hospital.

“We are proud of our hospital's history and excited to continue serving the community for many years to come.”

Anyone retired staff who are interested in attending the celebration or loaning items for the event can email patient.experience@ulh.nhs.uk.