Volunteers have worked for over 37,000 hours over the year in county hospitals.

This year has been a busy year for the voluntary services team at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which oversees Grantham, Lincoln and Boston hospitals.

The trust saw 60 new volunteers join this year, helping out over 15,000 patients across the year.

Volunteers were treated to a Christmas lunch as a thank you for their hard work.

Andy Tysoe, voluntary services manager, said: “This year has been hugely successful for our volunteers and the continued support they provide is truly inspiring!

“We are now recruiting two new voluntary services supervisors to help increase our recruitment even further.

“I want to give a massive thank you to all our volunteers, their work not only supports our patients and their families, but also staff too.

“I look forward to seeing what 2024 brings.”

To say thank you to the volunteers, the trust recently held a Christmas lunch for them.

To find out more about volunteering, go to www.ulh.nhs.uk/jobs/working-for-us/volunteering.

Anyone interested in volunteering can also email Voluntary.Services@ulh.nhs.uk.