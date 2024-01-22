Surgical staff have welcomed the president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England to its hospital.

Staff at the Grantham and District Hospital welcomed Tim Mitchell to tour the hospital’s surgical hub, which was one of the first eight locations to be awarded an accreditation last year.

Alongside meeting staff, Mr Mitchell was also shown theatres, which included two new £5.3 million theatres opened to patients in November 2022.

Members of staff with Tim Mitchell.

Mr Mitchell said: “It was a privilege to visit surgical staff at Grantham and District Hospital and see first-hand the excellent work being carried out in one of the first accredited surgical hubs.

“It is not only benefitting the care of patients, but also supporting the training of doctors. “Surgical hubs are just one of the transformative solutions helping to tackle waiting lists in a meaningful and sustainable way.

Mr Mitchell was shown into some of the hospital's theatres.

“There has been good progress in introducing these, but we’d like to see a surgical hub in every area of the country, prioritising those facing the longest waiting lists.”

The surgical hubs perform planned surgery and mainly focus on high volume-low complexity (HVLC) surgery across various specialities including ophthalmology, general surgery, orthopaedics, gynaecology, ear nose and throat, and urology.

Tim Mitchell with Grantham Hospital staff.

It does not deliver emergency care, meaning operating lists and beds are for those with planned surgeries.

Colin Farquharson, medical director at United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “We welcome every opportunity to demonstrate the excellent work and progress we are making in Lincolnshire to support patient care and reduce waiting times for those in need of surgery.

“It was a pleasure to show Mr Mitchell our facilities and discuss the improvements we have been able to make for our patients, with better outcomes and shorter stays in hospital.

Members of staff with Tim Mitchell.

“The feedback we have received from our patients about Grantham Surgical Hub has been very positive and is also a reflection of the dedication and compassion delivered by our colleagues.

“The day also gave us the opportunity to talk about the professional development of our teams and the training opportunities the surgical hub has offered our doctors.

Tim Mitchell was shown around Grantham Hospital.

“We’re very proud of the surgical services we are developing at Grantham.”