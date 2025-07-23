A popular pub will relaunch under new ownership this month with a bold new look, updated menus and a renewed focus on events and entertainment.

The Old Bank in High Street, Grantham, will temporarily close on Friday, July 25, ahead of a planned reopening from 4pm on Wednesday, July 30.

The relaunch includes a £60,000 refurbishment and change in ownership.

The Old Bank in Grantham

Experienced hospitality boss Mr Bassi, who owns a number of pubs and nightclubs across the Midlands, has taken over from Stonegate Group.

The venue’s current management team, led by general manager Susan Tulip-Dicrosta and kitchen manager Gemma Fullwood, will remain in place.

“We’re investing in The Old Bank to make it the best pub in Grantham,” said Susan.

“We’ll still have familiar faces behind the bar, along with some new ones, and we’ll be offering unbeatable food and drink deals.”

The pub’s new menu includes smashed burgers, loaded fries, sharer boards and freshly prepared Sunday dinners.

The cocktail list has also been updated, alongside beer deals for “Thirsty Thursdays” and major weekend events.

Our Secret Drinker recently visited The Old Bank and reviewed the venue. See what they thought here.

With a focus on family get-togethers, sport screenings and nights out, the owners hope the refreshed venue will cement its place as a High Street favourite.