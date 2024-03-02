A hospital trust is asking people to knit hearts for families and patients.

The Treasured Hearts Initiative, run by United Lincolnshire Hospitals Trust, is where one small heart is given to a patient while in hospital and another given to their families.

ULHT is in need of more hearts to give to patients at its hospitals, including Grantham Hospital, Boston Pilgrim Hospital and Lincoln County Hospital.

Some of the knitted hearts already sent in. Photo: ULHT

Patient experience and engagement manager Sharon Kidd said: “We know that it can be difficult and unsettling when someone has to spend time in hospital.

“Our Treasured Hearts come in pairs so that one heart can stay with our patient and the other to their loved one so they know that even when they are apart, a little piece of them can always be together.

“It provides a great deal of comfort during their hospital stay and has proved very popular across all of our wards.

“We are incredibly grateful for all the support we have received and believe more than 5,000 pairs of hearts have been sent to us and this is growing all of the time.

“One of the nice things about this scheme is seeing how much creativity and care people take in their designs and we hope our donors take a great deal of satisfaction in knowing how much reassurance they help to give to our patients.”

The initiative was first introduced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hearts need to be matching and can be knitted, crochet, embroidered, fabric or felt.

They should also be no bigger than 10cm by 10cm.

Anyone who wishes to help the initiative can send them to the Patient Experience team at Grantham Hospital in 101 Manthorpe Road, Grantham, NG31 8DG.

They can also be taken to the main reception of the Boston Pilgrim Hospital in Sibsey Road, Boston, or the Patient Experience Team and Lincoln County Hospital in Greetwell Road, Lincoln.