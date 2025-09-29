A vineyard has produced its highest yield yet thanks to hot weather conditions.

Belvoir Castle has celebrated a record-breaking harvest from its vineyard, highlighting the East Midlands as an emerging hub for English wine.

Harvesting began in late August, three weeks earlier than usual, following exceptional growing conditions and high-quality grapes this year.

The process is expected to continue until the end of September.

Planted six years ago on an east-west-facing slope beneath the historic Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, the vineyard has expanded rapidly.

Initial production in 2021 was 700 bottles of white wine, growing to 22,500 bottles in 2022 and 20,000 in 2023.

Belvoir Castle produce. Photo: Sam Churchill.

After a reduced yield of 4,000 bottles in 2024 due to heavy rainfall, 2025 has seen a dramatic rebound.

The estate’s two-hectare vineyard cultivates four grape varieties: Solaris, Pino Prococe, Siegerrebe and Seyval Blanc.

All wines are made in partnership with Halfpenny Green Winery in Staffordshire, under the guidance of consultant Mark Bygott, estate manager Phil Burtt, vineyard operations lead Dave Crossland, and The Duchess of Rutland, who has taken a hands-on role in the vineyard’s development.

Vineyard produces highest yield yet thanks to hot weather conditions. Photo: Sam Churchill.

“Many people know Belvoir for the historic castle but don’t realise the estate produces honey, preserves, rare breed beef, and wine,” said Duchess Rachel Emma Manners.

“I am excited for people to enjoy our wines and taste a little bit of Belvoir Castle history.”

The estate has also introduced vineyard tours this year, which have quickly sold out.

Belvoir Castle wines. Photo: Sam Churchill.

Visitors can explore the winemaking journey and sample sparkling wines, which are twice fermented using the traditional method and aged for two years.

The Duchess added that the growing interest from visitors and strong early trade indicates this could be a turning point for Belvoir Wines.

Tours and sparkling wines prove increasingly popular with visitors. Photo: Sam Churchill

An aerial shot of Belvoir Castle's vineyard.

Belvoir Castle plans to expand its reach while maintaining its historic roots, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to enjoy locally produced English wine.