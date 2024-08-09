Plans to expand a hotel into a neighbouring bank to create a late-night space and private function room have been approved.

On Thursday, South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee approved Dean Harrison's £500,000 plan to extend the Angel and Royal Hotel into the former Halifax Bank site on Grantham’s High Street.

The proposal involved joining the hotel with the adjacent bank building, closed since November.

The Angel & Royal.

Dean Harrison, who bought the bank for £195,000, plans to invest another £400,000 in refurbishing the site.

The extension will create a late-night space and a private function room.

“We don't currently have enough capacity in our food areas due to occasional increased demand since I bought the hotel and refurbished and reopened it three years ago,” he told councillors at a meeting yesterday (Thursday, August 8).

Grantham branch of Halifax

“As the hotel has grown, it’s proven more or less impossible to find a solution to get people with mobility issues up to our only function room, as we have no lift, and even if we were allowed to install one, I would lose either hotel bedrooms or a cocktail bar in order to do it.”

The proposal included expanding dining services, opening a late-night venue on Fridays and Saturdays, installing a bar on the first floor, and adding a function room with a stage and dance floor for up to 60 people.

Dean said the new venue would let the hotel host weddings, functions, and all-day dining, while also addressing rising supply costs.

“It’s not just important for me, but for Grantham that the Angel and Royal is a viable business… it needs to be in good shape financially for the future… and to ensure its ongoing, long-term viability,” he added.

Councillors approved the plans in under eight minutes, with Coun Max Sawyer (Ind) jumping the gun and proposing a vote before anyone had a chance to speak.

Coun David Bellamy (Con) said it was an “amazing frontage” for the building and that it was “good that it’s being brought back into use.”

Coun Helen Crawford (Con) added: “The loss of the bank was very sad because it was an amenity for all, but aren’t we fortunate that the location of the Halifax was next door and that he (the applicant) is able to take it on and bring it back to life on the High Street.”

Council officers noted the plan aligned with key policies, minimally altered the bank, and had a low impact on the town's character and traffic.

It was expected to create 20 new jobs, address the need for more function space in the town centre, and enhance footfall.

Residents and businesses supported the project when announced in April, seeing it as a boost for Grantham.

Social media reactions were positive, with many seeing the development as a much-needed improvement for the town.

The plans were passed unanimously.