The owner of a historic Grantham hotel has thanked firefighters for tackling a chimney blaze on New Year’s Day.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue were called to the incident at the Angel and Royal Hotel, in High Street, at about 7.20am yesterday (Monday, January 1).

The fire resulted in severe damage by fire to soot, wood and paper within a chimney as a result of an accumulation of debris within the chimney, a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue confirmed.

The fire was a result of an accumulation of debris in the chimney. Photo: RSM Photography

Dean Harrison, owner of the Angel and Royal, has thanked firefighters for their “absolutely fantastic” response.

He said: “We noticed there was a problem when the fire was put on in the hotel reception and it became very smoky very quickly.

“The fire alarms then sounded more or less immediately and we made the first call to the fire brigade at 7.24am.

“They arrived within minutes by which time all residents had been evacuated to the carpark in line with our practised evacuation process.

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at the Angel and Royal Hotel, in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

“The register was taken to ensure all guests were accounted for and we then started serving coffee and tea to everybody.

“The response from the fire brigade was absolutely fantastic.

The fire occurred on New Year's Day. Photo: RSM Photography

“They could not have been more organised and professional and it gave me a great relief when they arrived so quickly and took control of what was happening in the chimney immediately.”

Firefighters were called to a chimney fire at the Angel and Royal Hotel, in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

Firefighters used a hose to put out the fire.