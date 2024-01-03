A housebuilder has donated over £1,000 to a charity set up in memory of 10-year-old Rosie May Storrie.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes donated £1,500 as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities across the UK where the housebuilder operates.

The money was given to the Rosie May Foundation, set up in 2004 following the tragic death of Rosie May, from Bottesford, which aims to improve the lives of women, children and families.

Mary Storrie (second left), Rosie May's mum with staff from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

Nicola Brien, corporate partnerships manager at The Rosie May Foundation, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive this donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

“We are a small charity, and every donation has a huge impact on our work in the local community.”

The funding from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will enable the charity to deliver workshops to schools in deprived areas, bringing the ‘Rosie the Little Pink Tuk Tuk’ book to life.

Nicola added: “Many schools don’t have the funding to facilitate such workshops, so by providing these thanks to the Barratt Foundation, we are giving more children the opportunity to participate.

“This donation will help us to have a huge impact locally with hundreds of children benefiting from experiencing our performing arts workshops.”

Mark Cotes, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands, said: “We are honoured to have made a donation to The Rosie May Foundation.

“As a housebuilder, we see it as our duty to help support charities in any way we can, and the work this charity carries out on both a local and global scale is truly impressive.”