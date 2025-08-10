A housebuilder has teamed up with British Gas to trial providing homes at a new development with ‘free energy.’

The trial at Barratt Redrow’s Pastures Place development, in Corby Glen, will see 10 homeowners pay no energy bills on their homes for two years.

Pastures Place, Corby Glen. Photo provided: Barratt Redrow.

These homes are fitted with air source heat pumps, solar panels, and will be monitored using a hive eco-tech.

Data showing how energy is used in each of the homes will be shared in order for the trial partners to better understand how consumers adapt to living in a home with renewable energy.

It will also be analysed by scientists at the University of Salford, as part of research into low carbon homes.

Hive’s Intelligent Energy Management uses software to control smart devices that are connected to the grid, allowing customers to optimise their energy usage and ensure that all their need are met by energy generated from the home’s eco systems.

During the trial, homeowners won’t pay electricity bills for heating, hot water, lighting, cooking and household appliances for two years, potentially saving them around £1,258 per year — which is an averge energy bill for a typical new build house.

If the trial is successful, the developers hope it could mark the start of a wider roll-out at a time when energy bills remain high.

Oliver Novakovic, head of technical and innovation at Barratt Redrow, said: “The partnership will see Barratt Redrow and British Gas test a template for delivering low to no bill homes at scale.

“The trial of free energy bill homes at Corby Glen is an important step forward from the concept homes that we have built at the University of Salford to delivering the learnings into customers’ homes.

“We are designing and delivering innovative, energy efficient, low carbon homes that enable customers to live comfortably with advanced fabric and heating technology, so that they can gain the benefits of both lower bills.”

The 10 homes are now available for sale, and Pastures Place features a variety of three, four and five-bedroom homes, as well as a selection of shared ownership properties.

Data will also be shared with surveyors and mortgage lenders to help them to understand the impact on valuation and the link to green mortgages that better reflect the higher disposable income that homeowners might have from living in a more energy efficient home.

If a home generates more electricity than a consumer uses, they can, after the two-year trial, sell the extra energy through the Smart Export Guarantee (SEG).

Homeowners will continue to see low bills, with those generating more electricity than they use, achieving zero bills or earning money.

The trial deal doesn’t include electrical car charging and also carries a fair usage agreement of 5,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) in total over the year.