Care home staff and residents have said goodbye to a housekeeper after nearly 30 years of working there.

After 28 years, housekeeper Sue Fyfe has retired from Newton House Care Home in Grantham.

To celebrate, staff and residents held a party with lots of singing and dancing for her.

Sue Fyfe.

Sue said: “Newton House is like a family to me and although I’m looking forward to retirement.

“I’m really going to miss everyone here so much!”

Over the years at Newton House, Sue has made a difference to the life of the home and residents.

Her work has been said to always be completed to the highest standard and she has always ensured the residents were happy.

Newton House general manager Sonia Fairhurst said: “Sue is one of those people who was born to care for others – she has such a huge heart and was greatly loved by the individuals living at Newton House Care Home.

“She was an inspiration to her colleagues and we will all miss her. We wish her all the best!”