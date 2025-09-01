A £36 million investment is set to kickstart a new phase of housing at a major town development, delivering 41 homes for private rent.

Thriving Investments’ Picture Living fund will support the first phase of Vistry’s Rectory Farm development in Grantham — King’s Newton.

The homes will feature modern energy-efficient specifications, off-street parking and EPC B ratings, with solar panels and EV chargers.

An artist's impression of how the new units might look. Photo: Supplied

Jamie Younger, chief investment officer at Thriving Investments and fund director for Picture Living, said: “We’ve seen the acute shortage of homes to rent for families in Grantham and have a strong partnership with Vistry in delivering high-quality homes for rent across the UK.

“This latest scheme enables us to support the delivery of a strong multi-tenure community and meet the latest demand on the local market with a trusted housebuilder who is making a positive contribution to Grantham’s housing shortage.”

The Rectory Farm site, formerly farmland, has been under development for several years.

Planning permission for 448 homes was granted in January 2023, with Vistry managing 228 homes and Jelson Homes 220.

The 228-home phase has faced delays as earlier applications to occupy 150 homes before completing the A1/A52 junction were rejected over safety concerns.

South Kesteven District Council approved occupancy of the first 50 homes last November to address the town’s housing shortage but remained concerned that developers might roll back on commitments around the junction.

At the time, Vistry told the council it had invested over two years of work from its design and technical consultants and spent £350,000 on onsite investigations at the A52.

Robin Hambrook, partnerships director at Vistry Group, said community is central to the development.

“From creating open spaces for families to connect with nature, through to new multi-use games areas and a sports pavilion to promote healthy, active lifestyles, we want to create a place where residents get more than just a home,” he said.

The £36 million investment is a land-led forward fund, meaning Picture Living will fund the construction of the homes.

Vistry remains responsible for managing infrastructure delivery, including road improvements.

The new homes will be available from early 2026.