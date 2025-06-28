J. F. Arbon sold paint, hardware, linoleum, rugs and crockery from premises at 38 Watergate, Grantham, and also operated a popular toy shop, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In the 1930s, J. F. Arbon, of 38 Watergate, advertised in the Grantham Journal.

The advertisement stated: “Real Paint Economy means just this; a genuine decorators’ paint containing lead and varnish, yet costing no more than the so-called ‘cheap’ paint.

The J F Arbon shop on Watergate in earlier times, seen in a historic photograph. Photo: supplied

“Blue Label Paint is a beautiful finish, lasts years longer and dries quickly with a smooth, hard surface. Splendid indoors and out. All sizes and colours.”

Other companies ran similar adverts in papers across the country, including Rowley and Son in Skegness, W. D Syme, in Brechin, Scotland and the Vogue Wallpaper Shop in Rochdale.

Between 1930 and 1955, the level of lead in gloss paint and some emulsion paint was up to 50% of the volume.

The former site of J F Arbon’s shop on Watergate as it looks today. Photo: supplied

Lead was added as a drying agent and to ensure that the paint surface hardened.

In the late 1950s, titanium dioxide was introduced as a replacement, and lead was gradually phased out during the 1960s.

In 1992, the UK implemented legislation preventing white lead being added to most paints, except those used on historic buildings.

An advertisement for J F Arbon’s Blue Label Paint, featured in the Grantham Journal on July 22, 1939. Photo: supplied

A November 1950 advertisement for J F Arbon & Son's pram and toy shop in the Grantham Journal. Photo: supplied

As well as paint, Arbon’s sold hardware, linoleum, rugs and crockery. Many also remember Arbon’s toy shop on Watergate in the 1950s and 1960s, which later moved to Westgate.