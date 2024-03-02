Artificial intelligence is revolutionising fitness regimes for individuals battling painful and challenging illnesses in Lincolnshire.

Grantham’s LeisureSK Centre and Boston’s Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex have received new funding from Sport England’s Together Fund to offer people with musculoskeletal conditions (MSK) and other health concerns opportunities to engage in aquatic activities.

The fund, administered by Active Lincolnshire, has seen the centres embrace AI integration to enhance their workout programmes.

AI technology is helping residents with musculoskeletal conditions (MSK).

Bosses say the new scheme promotes health and wellness among individuals facing conditions such as arthritis and fibromyalgia.

Dan Lewis, business manager at Geoff Moulder, highlighted the game-changing aspect of these sessions, incorporating artificial intelligence in water-based workouts.

"What sets this programme apart is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) that guides and enhances people’s aqua workout,” he said.

“It's like having a personal trainer in the water with you, and it really is incredible that we can bring this to the centre.’’

Moreover, these sessions extend beyond individual fitness routines

Through collaborating with NHS practices and support workers, the centres are streamlining the referral process and aim to reduce waiting times for critical services such as physiotherapy.

Expectant mothers are also getting a boost.

Sue, a participant, expressed newfound confidence.

‘’I enjoy this class a lot. I began with simple activities and then introduced more demanding things I never imagined I could do, but I did,’’ she said.

“I am more confident about having a go at physical activities and have begun to do Pilates for seniors online which I wouldn’t have dreamed of doing before.’’

Specialised classes like 'Bump Boost Aqua Natal' cater to expectant mothers, offering them safe and accessible fitness options during pregnancy.

Those eager to dive into these fitness programmes, can find sign-up details at the Geoff Moulder Leisure Complex and Grantham Leisure Centre.

Additionally, Let’s Move Lincolnshire provides a user-friendly online Activity Finder.

