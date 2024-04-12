Shoppers in a town could help a charity and benefit themselves.

Co-op members in Grantham could help donate £5,000 to a local charity and win £500 themselves just by swiping their member card and choosing an organisation.

On Wednesday (April 10), Co-op launched ‘The Winners Share It All’ competition, a new nationwide competition designed to help boost the support the business already gives to local organisations.

Co-op members in Grantham could help local charities.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director of community and membership participation at Co-op, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the new ‘The Winners Share It All’ activity, as we continue to offer strong support for local communities and meaningful value for our member-owners.

“Our Local Community Fund supports lots of local causes and community groups in Grantham with much needed financial support.

“An extra £5,000 boost can make a huge difference to these incredible grassroot projects, enabling them to provide important services, support and activities for their community.

“It’s great that our members can support this whilst also getting a welcome boost themselves with £500 towards their daily shop.”

Any Co-op member who spends £5 in store or online will scan their card and select a Local Community Fund cause.

They will then be entered into a monthly prize draw.

Shoppers can enter as many times as they want and each £5 shop will activate one entry into the competition.

Ten Co-op members every month will win £500 worth of prizes for them and £5,000 for their selected Local Community Fund cause.

Non-members can sign up for just £1 via the Co-op App.

For more information on The Winner Share It All competition go to https://www.coop.co.uk/communities.

