Models for Heroes Grantham branch holds fundraiser to support veterans
A model group is helping veterans and emergency service workers improve their mental health and tackle issues such as PTSD while developing new skills.
Models for Heroes (M4H) supports veterans, Armed Forces and emergency services personnel.
Organisers are holding a fundraiser and model display at Grantham’s Isaac Newton Centre today (Saturday, June 7).
The event runs 9am–4.30pm, showcasing detailed models by the local branch, which meets Tuesdays at Greyfriars Community Centre.
Founded nationally in 2017, M4H promotes model making to improve wellbeing, combat PTSD and reduce loneliness among its “beneficiaries”.
The Grantham branch began in 2023 with just three members and has grown steadily to 17, including firefighters and members who have seen active service in Northern Ireland, the Falklands, the Gulf and Afghanistan.
Members receive free kits, glue and paint to aid recovery and skill development.
David Frampton, a spokesperson for the Grantham group, said: “Research has shown that the use of crafts improves the lives of our bravest by providing a meaningful activity for wellbeing, skill development and social inclusion.
“The group promotes wellbeing and positive mental health by encouraging beneficiaries to get together in a friendly forum and engage in the positive activity of making models.”
M4H operates entirely through donations and volunteers.
The public can contribute through the “GIVEAKIT” scheme, donating unstarted model kits such as planes, tanks or railway items.
“Some people have unmade construction kits at home which they have never quite got round to building,” explained David, adding: “Of course, there is nothing to stop someone just buying a new kit and donating it.
“We are happy to receive any unmade construction kits – planes, tanks, wargaming/Warhammer, model railway items etc.”
These are distributed nationwide to those who benefit most from this meaningful activity.
The Grantham branch invites eligible veterans and emergency staff to Tuesday meetings, 7–9pm.
“If anyone is unsure if model making is for them, no experience is necessary – so give it a go. Other beneficiaries will be delighted to help them,” said David.
“We supply a kit, glue and paint free of charge.
“Before joining M4H, the last time some of our staunchest beneficiaries built a kit was a Spitfire at the age of eight.”
For more information, visit www.modelsforheroes.org.uk or email info@modelsforheroes.org.uk.
Donations can be made at the Isaac Newton Centre event or by emailing david.frampton@modelsforheroes.org.uk.