A model group is helping veterans and emergency service workers improve their mental health and tackle issues such as PTSD while developing new skills.

Models for Heroes (M4H) supports veterans, Armed Forces and emergency services personnel.

Organisers are holding a fundraiser and model display at Grantham’s Isaac Newton Centre today (Saturday, June 7).

Veterans and blue light workers find peace one model kit at a time. Photo: Supplied

The event runs 9am–4.30pm, showcasing detailed models by the local branch, which meets Tuesdays at Greyfriars Community Centre.

Founded nationally in 2017, M4H promotes model making to improve wellbeing, combat PTSD and reduce loneliness among its “beneficiaries”.

The Grantham branch began in 2023 with just three members and has grown steadily to 17, including firefighters and members who have seen active service in Northern Ireland, the Falklands, the Gulf and Afghanistan.

The model group supports veterans and emergency workers with weekly hobby sessions. Photo: Supplied

Members receive free kits, glue and paint to aid recovery and skill development.

David Frampton, a spokesperson for the Grantham group, said: “Research has shown that the use of crafts improves the lives of our bravest by providing a meaningful activity for wellbeing, skill development and social inclusion.

“The group promotes wellbeing and positive mental health by encouraging beneficiaries to get together in a friendly forum and engage in the positive activity of making models.”

Veterans and emergency staff are getting creative to improve mental wellbeing. Photo: Supplied

M4H operates entirely through donations and volunteers.

The public can contribute through the “GIVEAKIT” scheme, donating unstarted model kits such as planes, tanks or railway items.

“Some people have unmade construction kits at home which they have never quite got round to building,” explained David, adding: “Of course, there is nothing to stop someone just buying a new kit and donating it.

Volunteers and donations keep therapy model project running across the UK. Photo: Supplied

“We are happy to receive any unmade construction kits – planes, tanks, wargaming/Warhammer, model railway items etc.”

These are distributed nationwide to those who benefit most from this meaningful activity.

The Grantham branch invites eligible veterans and emergency staff to Tuesday meetings, 7–9pm.

From glue to good health: veterans find calm in creative kits. Photo: Supplied

“If anyone is unsure if model making is for them, no experience is necessary – so give it a go. Other beneficiaries will be delighted to help them,” said David.

“We supply a kit, glue and paint free of charge.

“Before joining M4H, the last time some of our staunchest beneficiaries built a kit was a Spitfire at the age of eight.”

Veterans use model kits to rebuild wellbeing and fight PTSD. Photo: Supplied

For more information, visit www.modelsforheroes.org.uk or email info@modelsforheroes.org.uk.

Donations can be made at the Isaac Newton Centre event or by emailing david.frampton@modelsforheroes.org.uk.