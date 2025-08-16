Pigott’s were tailors based in Grantham and advertised themselves as the 'Mechanics’ Tailor' in the 1870s, writes Grantham Civic Society.

In 1874, Pigott’s advertised in the Grantham Journal that they were the “Mechanics’ Tailor”.

They stated that:

Pigott’s tailoring shop as it appeared in the 1870s, when it advertised as the “Mechanics’ Tailor”. Photo: Supplied

- Suits to order: £2 10s 0d to £3 10s 0d

- Suits, superfine black: £3 3s 0d to £4 4s 0d

- Strong cheviot trousers: £0 11s 6d per pair

The former Pigott’s premises today, showing how the building has changed over time. Photo: Supplied

- Fancy doeskin trousers: £0 16s 0d to £1 1s 0d

- Black doeskin trousers: £1 1s 0d to £1 4s 0d

- Beaver and Witney overcoats: £1 16s 0d to £2 10s 0d

- Suits ready-made for autumn and winter: £1 8s 0d to £2 0s 0d

- Pilot, beaver and cheviot overcoats, ready-made: £0 15s 0d to £1 10s 0d

- Cord and moleskin trousers with rule pocket: £0 7s 6d to £0 8s 6d

They also sold winter hats and caps, and boys’ and youths’ clothing.

£1 in 1874 is equivalent to about £80 today.