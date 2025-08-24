As the summer holidays are nearing their end many people are moving house, writes Sara Barnes from from Who Lets Your Dog Out? and the Dog Adventure Centre.

In fact there are a few in my local area that have been sold and having spoken to some customers that are moving soon there is a worry about how the dog will settle into the new home. So, I thought I’d share a few tips to hopefully help them cope with the move to a new home:

Have a plan for moving day – if you are using a removal company or will be having lots of people coming in and out of the house make sure your dog is either secured somewhere safe or have a friend look after them, so they are away from the stress of the day.

The new home – if you can get the dog to visit the new house before everything is moved in so they can have a bit of an explore and good sniff. Once you move in give your dog a safe space to get used to the new house, include their favourite toys and bed to help them adjust.

Stick to your routine – whatever routine you had in the old house (waking up, feeding and walk times) try to keep to the same routine. Dogs are creatures of habit and it will help them settle in.

Don’t forget to update your dog’s id tags and the details on the microchip database.

If your dog is social and you need help keeping them out of the way on moving day then you can always try contacting Who Lets Your Dog Out? or the Dog Adventure Centre to see if we have space to take your dog for the day of the move.