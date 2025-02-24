An 18-metre long whale is swimming into the area to help children learn more about how they can make the environment better.

The whale is heading to Grantham, Bourne, Stamford and The Deepings in March and May for explorers aged three and above to step inside and learn more about the impact of plastic on the environment.

The whale has been organised by South Kesteven District Council and was funded by its allocation of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Inside the whale installation

SKDC deputy leader and cabinet member for culture and leisure Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming this breathtaking installation to all four corners of South Kesteven.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity for residents to connect with the ocean, enjoy a talented theatre performance and learn more about the ways we can all protect one of our most valuable natural resources.”

Once inside the whale, an interactive performance will lead the audience on a mission to save an ancient leatherback turtle from a deluge of plastic.

An acrobatic diver, as well as puppets, comedy and music performed by women’s circus theatre company Circo Rumb Ba Ba will aim to raise awareness of the battles that sea creatures face in trying to survive in an ocean full of plastic and waste.

Inside the whale installation

The event is free, but tickets must be booked in advance.

The whale will appear at the locations on the following dates:

• Recreation Ground, Stamford - Saturday, March 15 and Sunday, March 16. More information at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-whale-plastic-ocean-stamford

• The Red Hall, Bourne - Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. More information at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-whale-plastic-ocean-bourne

• Jubilee Park, Deeping St James - Saturday, March 29 and Sunday, March 30. More information at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-whale-plastic-ocean-the-deepings

• Market Place, Grantham - Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18. More information at https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/the-whale-plastic-ocean-grantham

Permanent works of art have been commissioned for each town in the district, using the same funding pot, as part of a project called Our Place, Our Art.