The remains of a human skeleton have been discovered at a property earlier today (Saturday, March 8).

Lincolnshire Police are investigating after being called to Brookside Close in Ancaster where the bones were discovered by members of the public.

A police spokesman said: “At this stage, it is unknown how old these remains are, and formal identification is yet to take place.

Police will be visible in the area as they investigate. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

“There will be a visible police presence in the area as we continue to examine the scene.”

“We will release updates as and when we have them.”

Lincolnshire Police at the property where human bones have been discovered . PHOTO: SUBMITTED

