Lincolnshire Police investigate human bones found at property in Ancaster
The remains of a human skeleton have been discovered at a property earlier today (Saturday, March 8).
Lincolnshire Police are investigating after being called to Brookside Close in Ancaster where the bones were discovered by members of the public.
A police spokesman said: “At this stage, it is unknown how old these remains are, and formal identification is yet to take place.
“There will be a visible police presence in the area as we continue to examine the scene.”
“We will release updates as and when we have them.”
Incident 161 of 8 March relates.