Police say they are not treating the discovery of human bones as suspicious — and think they could be Roman remains.

A human skeleton was found at Brookside Close in Ancaster on Saturday (March 8) by members of the public — and Lincolnshire Police now believe those remains to be hundreds of years old.

Investigations have now concluded and police have ruled out any suspicious circumstances from the discovery.

Police were visible in the area as they investigated. PHOTO: SUBMITTED

A police spokesman said: “Based on assessment of the bones, and the presence of what is believed to be Roman pottery found in the burial site, along with other information from our enquiries, we believe them to belong to someone from centuries-old settlements which were heavily present in the area.

“We are now in the process of finalising our report in preparation of handing the investigation over to the Lincolnshire County Council’s archaeology team and South Kesteven District Council, who will lead on any further examinations.”

There had been a visible police presence when the garden at the property was being examined.