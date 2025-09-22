Grantham House breaks records with Artisan Brocante turnout
More than 800 visitors enjoyed a record-breaking artisan and vintage market at a historic town house on Saturday (September 20).
The National Trust-run Grantham House welcomed guests to its Artisan Brocante.
The event offered a mix of antique and vintage items, gardenalia, textiles and decorative pieces, ranging from French brocante to mid-century modern, alongside stalls from local artisans.
Guests also enjoyed a warm welcome and homemade cakes in the historic setting on Castlegate.
Henry Cutten, local partnerships coordinator at Grantham House, said: “It’s so heartening to see the community and local groups really engaging with the property; this is exactly what my colleagues at the National Trust and I had hoped to offer when opening earlier in the year.
“We are already planning for a Christmas market and have just extended our winter opening hours to seven days a week from October 1, with free entry continuing for everyone.”
The successful event highlights Grantham House as a growing hub for arts, antiques and community gatherings, reinforcing its role as a hidden gem in the town centre.