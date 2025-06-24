A family festival has brought live music and fun to a town market place for the first time.
GranthamMarket Place came alive on Friday evening as hundreds gathered for the town’s inaugural family festival.
The open-air event featured local acts Becca Faye, Sons of Somnus and Duncan Fielding, followed by headliners RPJ Band, led by Rick Parfitt junior.
The crowd sang along to classic rock and pop anthems while children danced near the Market Cross.
Bars including Browns, Gravity and Tap & Tonic opened early, with festival-goers filling outdoor tables.
Business owners praised the event for energising the Market Place and supporting the early evening economy.
Joice Branco, attending with her children Vanessa, seven, and Tania, four, said: “Grantham needs more of this – it’s great.
“I come from Portugal and, when I go back, there is something on every week.
“It’s wonderful to see similar things happening here.”
Another visitor, Paula Beard, added: “I never imagined that Grantham Market Place could be used for something like this.
“It’s so much fun.”
Coun Paul Stokes (Ind), deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council and cabinet member for culture and leisure, called the festival “very impressive” and said it showed the Market Place’s potential.
“As always, there are lessons that can be learned, but people had a great time and the event provided a boost to the early evening economy in Grantham, with surrounding pubs busy,” he said.
SKDC staff also volunteered as marshals, contributing to the event’s smooth running.
More family events are planned, including Dinomania on August 17 and cinema on September 7.