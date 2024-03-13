Hundreds of bikers return to town this weekend for an annual ride.

The 33rd Bottesford Easter Egg runs will take place on Sunday (March 17), starting at the Rutland Arms, in Bottesford at 11am.

Bikers will then head down the A52 to The Mere’s Leisure Centre in Grantham at 11.30am.

The bikers arriving at The Meres in 2023.

Organiser John Bartlett expects over 400 bikers to take part and 1,000 Easter eggs to be delivered.

He said: “We hope to have good weather, we pray for that!

Get the latest news to your inbox – sign up for The Briefing

“We will also have a loose change collection at the leisure centre as every little bit of change will help.

“A lot of people come and it’s pretty good. It’s nice to see people out and I think they appreciate it.

“I am looking forward to it.”

The bikers deliver Easter eggs to children in need in the area.

They also do an annual run at Christmas, delivering presents to children in the same areas.

Will you be heading to the Easter egg run? Let us know in the comments