A cat which was seriously injured in a hit and run is on the road to recovery after hundreds of people helped to fund her life-saving surgery.

Well-wishers donated just short of £7,000 to help meet the cost of Tinkerbell’s treatment.

She suffered a smashed pelvis and fractured hip socket after being hit by a speeding driver near her home in Corby Glen on Easter Sunday.

Tinkerbell needed a four-hour operation following a hit and run.

The 18-month-old underwent a four-hour operation and is now recovering at home.

She needs three lots of medication and daily physiotherapy. Tinkerbell also has laser therapy twice a week to reduce her pain and will eventually have hydrotherapy to help regain her mobility.

Owner Sarah Stacey said: “Tinkerbell is beginning to show signs of progress but it has been a really tough week, particularly with the realisation that things won’t be the same as they were before.

Hundreds of people supported Tinkerbell's appeal.

“Seeing her for the first time after surgery was a huge shock and she was very sad but she is doing well.

“We never anticipated the amount of support, kindness and donations we would receive. We are so grateful to each and every person who has taken the time to help us, and we feel so so lucky to still have Tinkerbell with us because of it.



”It’s never until you’re in a situation like this that you realise the gravity of what help from others can do. We will never forget it and will commit to paying forward this kindness in the future.”

Tinkerbell’s fundraising page remains open at www.gofundme.com/f/treatment-for-tinkerbell where Sarah is sharing updates on her progress.

Antony and Sarah at home with Oliver (front) and Tinkerbell.

She and her partner Antony Coombe also have another cat, Oliver, who has been struggling with the changes around him since Tinkerbell’s accident.

Sarah said: “He is very anxious by nature and is very scared of Tinkerbell at the moment so we are trying to give him extra love too. We are hopeful that they will become closer again in time.”