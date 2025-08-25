More than £200 has been raised for the NHS thanks to a kind-hearted nine-year-old.

Isla Armitage, of Ancaster, hosted her charity cake stall at Caythorpe and Frieston Sports and Social Club’s family fun day yesterday (Sunday, August 24).

The bakes were to raise money for NHS Charities Together, and the event was all Isla’s idea to raise money to “help people in hospital to feel better”.

Isla, nine, and Rory Armitage, seven, at Isla's charity cake stall. Photo: Iliffe Media

Athena Woodward, 11, and Molly Fitzgerald, 15, manning the raffle. Photo: Iliffe Media

Isla and her mum Rachel and brother Rory, seven, were up early on Sunday morning to bake the wide variety of treats, including cupcakes, chocolate brownies, cookies, Rory’s marbled chocolate muffins, scones, a chocolate cake, and Isla’s signature whoopie pies, and children also had the option to decorate their own cupcakes.

The fun day was held between midday and 5pm, with families from the village and beyond attending, and all of the family’s cakes were sold out by 4pm.

Kayleigh Otter and Josh Doust, of Caythorpe, playing badminton. Photo: Iliffe Media

Attending Caythorpe's family fun day, from left, Paul Pearce, Arthur Pearce of Caythorpe, Ian Winship, and Pam Winship from Newcastle, who were celebrating their 51st wedding anniversary. Photo: Iliffe Media

Overall, the cake stall made £103.21 on the day, and this combined with the £142 raised on Isla’s JustGiving page, has seen her raise £245.21 for the NHS charity.

Rachel said: “The cake stall went even better than we expected — people were giving us £10 for a few slices of cake and telling us to keep the change. The generosity of those who came to support us has been amazing. Village spirit is well and truly alive.

“Isla was so pleased with the amount we raised, and she wants to do it again soon. We’d like to extend our thanks to everyone at the social club for all their help, and everyone who has supported Isla either by buying cakes or making a donation, we’re so grateful.”

Enjoying the bouncy castle, from left, Alfie Machin, six, Rory Armitage, seven, Connie Miller, four, and Stella Hennell, four. Photo: Iliffe Media

As well as Isla’s cake stall, the family fun day also had a barbecue, a raffle, a bouncy castle and inflatables, lawn games, and the bar was open throughout the day which saw many families come down and enjoy the bank holiday sun.

“We wanted to offer something free for families to bring the village together,” said Charlene Dixon, social club spokesman, “We’ve had lots of support and it’s lovely to see people coming along and enjoying themselves, that’s what it’s all about.”