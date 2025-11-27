Looking for unique bargains? A hotel's winter market has you covered!

Belton Woods Hotel, near Grantham, will hold a winter car boot sale and indoor market on Sunday, November 30, from 10am to 2pm, with all proceeds supporting the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Organisers are inviting stallholders and car boot sellers to join the event, showcasing pre-loved items, crafts, toys or small business products.

Belton Woods winter car boot sale set for November 30. Stalls £10 each.

Each stall costs £10, with the full amount going directly to the charity.

Alicia McBride, a Belton Woods employee, said the event is “a fantastic way to bring the community together while raising money for a great cause”.

Matt Hampson, 36, started playing rugby in Oakham at the age of five but was paralysed during an England Under 21 rugby training session in 2005. He set up the Matt Hampson Foundation, through which people who have been injured can receive support and start to live their lives fully again.

Interested sellers can book their spot by contacting events@beltonwoods.co.uk