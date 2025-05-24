It was with apprehension that I walked into my very first leaders meeting at SKDC on Monday, writes Nikki Manterfield, leader of South Kesteven Conservative Group.

I was meeting with a room full of fellow all male councillors, be it Councillor Vanessa Smith and Councillor Virginia Moran was there virtually, I was met with a cheery welcome, and so the work and discussions began.

Nikki Manterfield

In my professional life, I care for patients, putting their best interests foremost and this is something I have always tried to follow through within my role as district councillor for my residents on the Springfield Ward and when chairing meetings at SKDC.

Although I do look to fellow leaders, councillors and officers in and out of that room for guidance, equally so I am never afraid to ask that “silly question” that very often others feel too reluctant to ask. Just the very task of being a councillor can be daunting, but both myself and my fellow deputy, Sarah Trotter are determined to move the Conservative group forward as a formidable opposition, as I mentioned last week in the Grantham Journal, my commitment is for a principled leadership, to be respectful and professional. I aim for this to improve at “grass roots” level, between ourselves as a group coming together for one another, reaching across the chamber but not afraid to challenge and scrutinise for the good of the residents of SKDC.

The May 1 elections saw some of our “dual hatters” county and district councillors lose their seats to Reform, a bitter pill to swallow and I can only echo my thanks to these councillors who worked tirelessly at county for the best of Lincolnshire as Conservatives, and good luck to those Conservatives who kept their seats in Lincoln.

There are many challenges ahead for us as councillors and the officers at South Kesteven, with devolution looming in two years for the two tier system of district and county council. It is imperative that we all work together for the best of our residents, it is not always the perfect forum where politics are involved but as leader of the Conservative Group, I shall be encouraging those that I lead, to at times put their political points across but not let these discussions get lost for the good of South Kesteven who themselves are dealing with lives challenges, such as the cost of living increases, loss of fuel allowances over the winter, climate change particularly affecting our great British farmers and world-wide wars, leaderships that are having a direct affect our economy.

But let us not finish on a negative, South Kesteven is still with us, the sun is shining, the skies are blue, let’s drive forward together for the best of our district!