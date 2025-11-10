A father of three has described living on a ‘constant rollercoaster’ after surpassing his 12-month life expectancy.

Andrew Hirst was first diagnosed with a brain tumour — grade 4 glioblastoma — and given a prognosis of 12 to 18 months in November last year.

He then created a GoFundMe page to raise the money needed to fund a pioneering immunotherapy programme in Germany, which is not available on the NHS, so Andrew launched a GoFundMe page to raise £250,000 to fund the treatment.

Andrew Hirst with his wife Rachael and children Freddie (top left), Juliana (right) and Maximilian (bottom).

Andrew, a former Kings Grammar School teacher, said: “While this treatment isn’t a cure, it’s helping to prolong my life and give me more precious time with the people I love.

“Every milestone like this is a gift, and I couldn’t reach them without the generosity, encouragement, and compassion from all of you who’ve supported my journey.”

After his diagnosis in November 2024, Andrew underwent 30 sessions of chemotherapy and 30 sessions of radiotherapy to reduce the tumour, but these treatments will not cure glioblastomas of this nature.

A scan in May this year showed no growth or new tumours; however in August, results from an MRI scan showed that the tumour had grown to double its size in eight weeks.

Andrew, of Balderton, initially declined the NHS’s offer of a course of double-strength chemotherapy, but his fears of not being able to commence the treatment in Germany in October if the tumour grew too much led him to ‘swallow his pride to keep fighting’.

Rather than going down the chemotherapy route, Andrew always chose alternative therapies like supplements, dietary changes, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, exercise, and maintaining a positive mindset with the support of his loved ones and community.

Andrew added: “That is why taking double-strength chemotherapy felt like such a difficult and uncomfortable decision for me.

“It’s not what I wanted, and I admit I felt guilty.”

Andrew and daughter Juliana, 6, at ParkRun.

At the beginning of October, Andrew flew to the Cegat clinic in Tübingen, Germany, where he received the first four personalised peptide vaccines after £100,000 was raised via the GoFundMe to buy 14 vaccines for the treatment.

He said that the first treatment left him feeling ‘like Superman’ as he felt healthy, but after driving the 1,500 miles round trip to Germany at the end of October with long-time friend Graham Saunders for the fifth vaccine, he said he felt as if he’d ‘run a marathon’, leading him to sleep for 17 hours straight on his first night back.

He said: “At one point, before going to Germany the first time, I felt really sort of broken, and I didn't think I was going to actually make the first rounds.

“But since having the treatment in Germany, it's sort of given me that little bit of a boost, and a bit more of a fight.

“But it's absolutely baffling to me that I'm over there in Germany for 30 minutes, and then I come back, when it's something that could be done here in the UK quite easily.”

Freddie, 10, Juliana, 6, and Maximilian, 3.

Andrew said that his children are struggling emotionally, especially seven-year-old Juliana, and he video called her every day when he was in Germany.

“It was my four-year-old’s Max’s birthday at the weekend, and he asked for a doctor’s dress-up kit,” Andrew said, “He pretends to try and fix me; he says he just wants to make daddy better.”

Graham Saunders and Andrew Hirst on their way to Germany. Photo supplied by Andrew Hirst

Ever since returning from Germany, Andrew has been suffering from frequent headaches, which medical experts say is his body accepting the vaccine, changing his immune system and fighting the cancer cells.

He will find out if the treatment has been effective at his next MRI, but there is currently a four-week wait for the Newark emergency list and a six-week wait for the Queens Medical Centre emergency list.

Andrew is set to return to Germany for his sixth vaccine on December 8, marking the halfway point of his life-preserving treatment.

He added: “I got off the phone with the oncology guy, and he kindly reminded me that I'm now in the expiry date, 12 months is up now, and I am in plus days.

“I don't really want to focus on that, I want to focus on just carrying on life as normal, I don't want to wake up and go say ‘I'm on day five of bonus days’ — I don't see it as that, I want to see it as I am getting on.”

Andrew and Rachael Hirst.

Andrew is fundraising to pay for further vaccines, treatments, and clinical trials, which might grant him longer with his loved ones.

People can donate at https://www.gofundme.com/f/536hk-help-andrew-fight-brain-cancer.

He added: ”This is truly a race against time, and every single donation or share brings me closer to the treatment I need.

“I can’t imagine not being there to watch my children grow up and pursue their dreams; to give Freddie his first driving lesson; to run another Parkrun with Juliana, walk her down the aisle at her wedding, and to take Maximilian to his first day at school.”