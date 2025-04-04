A woman has been left devastated after a tree and plaque that honours her late parents mysteriously disappeared.

Nearly 30 years ago, former Long Bennington resident Fred Skipper planted a tree from a sapling in St Swithun’s Church in the village.

A plaque was placed in the front of the tree when he died in 2003, and his ashes were also buried by the tree.

The tree, planted by Fred Skipper, before it was cut down.

The plaque in front of Fred's tree.

When his wife Jean died in 2017, her ashes were buried with those of her husband.

While visiting the church in mid-March, Fred and Jean’s children Katrina and Russell Skipper went to visit their parent’s resting place, but were left shocked when they saw the tree had been cut down and the plaque was nowhere to be seen.

“It feels like I have lost my parents all over again,” said Katrina, who lives in Cornwall.

How Katrina and Russell found the tree

She added: “Me and my brother were travelling back from our aunt’s funeral and we were going past the A1 and thought ‘let’s call in to see mum and dad’s tree’.

“It’s such a beautiful tree, so it’s not hard to miss. We walked in and were like ‘what’s happened?’

“Some of the trees behind it had been cut back as well, then we realised mum and dad’s plaque was also gone.

How Katrina and Russell found the tree

“The plaque said ‘this tree was planted by Fred Skipper’ and that has been there for 22 years.

“For whatever reason, the tree had been cut down.”

Katrina doesn’t believe it was vandals that cut down the tree, as she thinks it was done professionally.

“We were devastated, absolutely devastated,” said Katrina.

She added: “Mum and dad were very much church goers and very involved in the community.

“So, we always thought this was a lovely resting place for them. It was just so horrible to find it gone.”

Katrina and Russell got in touch with the church to see if anyone knew anything.

She added: “They [the church] said they didn’t know anything and didn’t know what happened.”

Trustees from St Swithuns Church said that after they noticed the tree had been removed, they “sought information from the worshipping and wider village communities, but no one could explain how or why it happened”.

The trustees added: “We share the family’s distress over the loss of this cherished memorial and are saddened that our churchyard, a place of workshop and peace for all, has been treated this way.

“In time, we hope we can work with the family to ensure Fred and Jean can continue to be memorialised in a way they feel is right.”

Even if a mistake was made, Katrina still wants to know what has happened to her parents’ memorial tree.

She said: “I can’t help thinking this was a horrible mistake and no one will say so.

“If someone said to me this was a horrible mistake, I understand that mistakes happen, but at least we would know what happened.

“As devastated as we feel, we would at least know what happened.

“It would just be nice to have the plaque back if possible.

“Nothing will bring the tree back, but at least we would have closure if we knew what happened.”

Anyone who has information about the tree or plaque can contact Katrina by calling 07787 718714 or email kernowcat1@aol.com.