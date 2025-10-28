The mum of a Grantham pupil has raised concerns that school pupils and commuters could be left stranded by a major rail operator’s plans to slash numerous evening services.

From December 14, London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is set to roll out what it describes as the biggest change to its timetable in more than a decade.

The rail operator claims it will provide “more trains, more choice and more freedom to travel when you want to” as well as quicker journeys in some cases.

Newark Northgate station. Photo: Iliffe Media

However, among the changes is the removal of numerous services which stop at both Grantham and Newark Northgate — travelling northbound — in the early evenings on weekdays.

This has prompted concern that some pupils and commuters who travel between the towns will no longer be able to return home at reasonable times.

Currently, services which call at Grantham at 3.20pm, 4.18pm, 5.21pm, 6.29pm, and 8.21pm also stop at Newark Northgate around ten minutes later.

The new timetable means only two evening services which stop at Grantham — at 3.54pm and 7.17pm — will also stop at Newark.

Jo Prior, whose son has been taking the train from Newark Northgate to Grantham and back every day for school since September, said she, like other parents, is now “not sure how [her] son is going to get to school”.

The year eight pupil is not the only one affected, she added, as a number of fellow pupils also use the LNER services, which has sparked wider concern in the school’s parent Facebook group.

Grantham Railway Station. Photo: Google

“While they are putting on more routes in the morning — fantastic — they have removed all routes between 3.50pm and 7.15pm,” Joanne added.

“This means anyone that commuters between Newark and Grantham can't get home until 7.29 in the evening… [my son] says around 100 people at least get on the train at Grantham when he does and off at Newark.

“It is so busy sometimes he can't get a seat. There are hourly trains after his that will also be cancelled at prime commuting time.”

When she raised her concerns with the rail operator, a customer services representative responded to say “I am sorry, however those times are correct as per the new timetable for this journey.

“I apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

In lieu of a train, a bus is the only other feasible option for Jo’s son. However she explained it “doesn't provide any flexibility”, is significantly more expensive, and also means he would need dropping off and picking up from the bus stop — a mile from their home — each morning and evening.

“With the train he can cycle to the station and lock his bike up securely until his return in the evening,” she added.

“The morning addition of routes is very welcome, but it seems the removal of prime commuter slots in the afternoon and evening has not been given much thought at all. I don't think LNER have considered that people use the train to get to and from work, not just one way.”

Jo also raised concerns that the move would lead to more cars on the road, more pollution, and more traffic — something which she says Grantham already suffers from.

An LNER spokesperson said: “LNER will continue to connect Grantham and Newark Northgate, in both directions, with a total of 24 services throughout the day, including in the afternoon and evening.

“We recognise the changes may not satisfy everyone, but the new rail industry timetable will be of benefit to the greatest number of customers across the East Midlands and beyond.”