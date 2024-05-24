A former Royal Navy man has been inspired to take on an ultramarathon challenge.

James Garlant, 38, spent four years in the Royal Navy working in the submarine service in Scotland — leaving in the last few weeks after he marrying and moving to Grantham.

Since living in town, he joined the aUK Gym, in Commercial Road, to keep his mind and body active.

James Garlant is taking on a ultramarathon.

He is now taking his fitness one step further and will be running a 40-mile ultramarathon in the Grim Reaper challenge Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, on Saturday (May 25).

“I wasn’t really into running and just did a little bit to keep my fitness up, but I fancied a challenge,” said James, also known as Jimmy.

He added: “Because of my military background, fitness has always been important.

“When people leave the military they can get quite depressed and they can lose a bit of focus.

James hard at work at aUK Gym in Grantham.

“Getting active is good for the mind. Also, my nephew is a big ultramarathon runner and it gave me the idea to do one.”

James has been training for the big run since December, after he completed a charity run for Mind UK.

He has run a total of 350 miles ahead of Saturday’s challenge.

James said: “My goal is to finish it, first of all, but I would like to hit the eight hour mark.

“I am confident I will. My diet has been good and I am a big believer in a plant-based diet which has helped me through my training.”

James Garlant.

Staff and members of aUK Gym have supported James ahead of the big day and they are also sponsoring him.

He added: “The gym has been a big supporter for me. The gym has been really good for my mental health.

“They really drive you and it’s a great community.”

Elliot Davidson, of aUK Gym, said James’ training has been “nothing short of inspiring”.

He added: “At aUK Gym, we strive to help our members reach their full potential, and Jimmy is a shining example of what can be accomplished with hard work and determination.

“Seeing Jimmy train for the ultramarathon has motivated all of us at aUK Gym.

“His journey reminds us that with the right support and dedication, we can achieve incredible things.

“Sponsoring Jimmy is an opportunity for aUK Gym to highlight our commitment to our community.

“We are excited to cheer him on as he takes on this incredible challenge and look forward to celebrating his success."