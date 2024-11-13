A man has donated a 150-year-old piano to a museum.

While helping his friend to clear out a house 10 years ago, Paul Dexter, from Manthorpe near Grantham, was offered a piano from the house as his daughter was starting piano lessons.

After he took it home, he and his wife Victoria had it re-tuned, and they were told the piano was at least 150 years old.

Paul Dexter with the piano.

“When I found out how old it was I said ‘crikey!’. I knew it was a lovely bit of furniture, but not that it was that old,” said Paul.

“We then noticed it has a marking on it with ‘T. J. Morris, 13 High Street, Grantham’.”

The piano once featured in T. J. Morris' music warehouse in Grantham High Street.

With the help of Grantham Civic Society, Paul discovered the piano was once featured in Grantham’s music warehouse, which was based in the high street in the 1800s.

It was owned by T. J. Morris, who was a bandmaster for the 2nd Lincoln Volunteers.

The piano once featured in T. J. Morris' music warehouse in Grantham High Street.

Paul said: “What I find interesting about it is the actual build of it. It’s a really rich wood and is great in any room.”

The couple are now moving house, but they will not have enough room for the piano anymore.

The piano is over 150 years old.

As a result, Victoria listed the piano as free to collect online. After seeing it online, staff at Grantham Museum were informed and the couple were approached about the piano.

Due to its history and connections with the town, the piano will now feature in the museum.

“We are really pleased it is going to be in the museum, it means we can still visit it!,” said Paul.

He added: “Anyone local who knew about the shop or may have a family connection can now go see it.

“I am just really pleased people can come and see such a beautiful thing with such a history behind it.”