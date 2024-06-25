Two England fans touring Germany for the Euros are hoping the Three Lions can get a result tonight and extend their party for as long as possible.

Tom Graves and Stuart Footitt are planning on staying out for the duration of the tournament - in the hope Gareth Southgate’s squad go the distance.

While results elsewhere mean that England will progress to the next round regardless, a positive display against Slovenia this evening (Tuesday, June 25 - KO 8pm) could see England top their group and, in theory, get an easier passage to the final.

From left are England fans Stuart Footitt, Tom Graves and pal Liam Crossley-Haworth in Germany

Gareth Southgate’s side secured a 1-0 victory over Serbia last Sunday before Thursday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark — and fans are hoping for a better showing this evening.

“Hopefully we’ll get a 3-0 win, but based on performances so far I’ll take a 1-0 Kane penalty,” joked Tom, from Ancaster, who has used 21 days of annual leave and 10 days of unpaid leave to make it to the tournament.

“We’re initially out here for the group stages, but tickets for the knockouts will depend on allocations.”

Tom and Stuart, from Grantham, arrived in Berlin - their home from home - on the June 13, the day before the tournament began, and have revelled in the lively tournament atmosphere.

“All the fans are having a good time, it’s really friendly and welcoming,” added Tom, who regularly attends England matches home and away.

”We’ve not seen any trouble at all in Berlin or England games, from what I’ve seen everyone has been there to have a good time.”

Like many supporters from across the continent Tom, 31, and Stuart, 37, have found German infrastructure the biggest struggle through the tournament.

Having watched the Three Lions in Gelsenkirchen and Frankfurt, ahead of tonight’s trip to Cologne.

“We’re in Berlin and have other friends staying about an hour away,” Tom continued.

“We moan about the trains at home, but German efficiency is a myth.”

Now as all eyes turn to tonight’s game against Slovenia and the next round, Tom and Stuart remain confident England can progress.

“Four points from the first two games and a win on Tuesday should see us in to the knockouts,” Tom added.

“It’s not how you start it’s how you end.”

