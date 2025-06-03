A new pilates and sports therapy studio has opened, offering reformer classes and recovery support.

Keystone Sports Therapy has opened on Castlegate, Grantham, offering massage, rehab, reformer training and more.

The clinic is run by Nasreen Alexandra Davison, an advanced personal trainer who has worked at locations including Belton Woods and served as lead therapist for the Peterborough Lions rugby team.

Nasreen Davison providing treatment at her new Grantham studio, which offers a range of recovery services including massage, cupping and Pilates. Photo: supplied

Nasreen has over six years’ experience in rehab and training, and holds qualifications in acupuncture, cupping, B12 injections and GP exercise referral.

She ran the business in Leadenham for three years before relocating to Grantham in May.

The studio includes therapy and massage rooms, as well as a boutique reformer space with five machines for tailored sessions.

The new town centre studio offers reformer Pilates, massage and rehabilitation support. Photo: supplied

Nasreen’s reformer Pilates classes focus on movement quality and clinical application, informed by her qualification from the Australian Physiotherapy and Pilates Institute (APPI). The method is particularly helpful for clients with limited mobility.

“Reformer Pilates… engages the core with every move… and because the carriage always slides in the movements, your core has to work at every movement. Then you’ve got the rope straps, which feed into resistance training,” she explained.

“It’s particularly useful for post-injury rehabilitation, postnatal recovery and enhancing overall mobility,” Nasreen added.

The studio brings clinical reformer Pilates and massage therapy under one roof. Photo: supplied

“Often when you’ve had an injury on a joint, you feel a bit like you’ve got an inhibitive movement – like being unable to roll properly through a foot because the knee doesn’t extend. So we’re working with that.”

Her approach is holistic, often combining techniques in a single client session. For example, one knee replacement patient receives massage, acupuncture and tailored reformer sessions to rebuild strength and confidence in movement.

“A lot of physios give you a print-out sheet, and then you’re sort of on your own. A lot of clients, once they’ve had an injury, have lost confidence – and I’m there to give them that confidence back,” said Nasreen.

The recovery-focused clinic offers small group reformer sessions in Castlegate. Photo: supplied

Nasreen was inspired to begin studying pilates, particularly reformer specialisms, while living in New York and after losing her core strength following the birth of her children.

She also specialises in peri to post-menopause fitness, aiming to support women through transitional life stages.

The clinic offers mobile services for convenience and a 15% Blue Light discount on massage treatments for emergency services staff, in recognition of their work.

Specialist Nasreen offers support for injury recovery, postnatal care and menopause fitness. Photo: supplied

“I’m thrilled to finally bring all of my qualifications under one roof in Grantham,” said Nasreen.

Clients can book via an online form or through her integrated system at bookwhen.com/keystone.