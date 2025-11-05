Proud growers went to impressive lengths to wow the judges at a competitive longest carrot competition.

Contestants gathered at Stubton Village Hall on Friday for the sixth annual contest.

This year’s winner, proudly grown by long-time vegetable enthusiast Mike Libby, measured in at a whopping 720mm from tip to top.

Mike Libby, Ian Phillips and Ted Critchley with their winning carrots. Photo: Julie Bratton

The honour of measuring fell to Sam Kirk, chairman of Stubton Parish Council, who was ably assisted by his eldest son Ralph, who declared the champion carrot to be “an incredible example of local horticultural dedication”.

But Mike insisted that he had merely “just sowed it, watered it and fundamentally ignored it”, with several teasing suggestions as to what he could do with it later.

“I really didn’t think it would grow this long though due to the challenging growing weather this year,” Mike said. “Really, anyone can give this a go.”

Second place went to Ian Phillips, and third place was claimed by Ted Critchley — with the vegetables measured in millimetres to accurately ascertain the narrow winner.

Following the judging, the carrots were displayed for all to see before being distributed to those attending, for making of carrot-based delicacies at home.

Sam added: “It’s not every day you see vegetables measured in millimetres — but that’s what makes our village special.”

According to Guinness World Records, the longest carrot ever measured a whopping 6.245m — having been entered into the UK National Giant Vegetables Championship in 2016.

The next horticultural challenge requiring the attention of villagers will be the potato-in-a-bucket event.

This popular annual event attracts around 35 entrants each year and sees participants aim to grow the biggest potatoes in buckets from the planting of the seeds in February until weigh-in in July.

Plans are already sprouting for next year’s longest carrot competition, with a date to be confirmed.